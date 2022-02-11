Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / TN govt opposes Mekedatu dam discussions at Cauvery body meeting
india news

TN govt opposes Mekedatu dam discussions at Cauvery body meeting

At the 15th Cauvery Water Management Authority meeting held through video conferencing, Tamil Nadu officials urged release of Cauvery water to the state as per its monthly entitlement and in accordance with the Supreme Court order.
The Tamil Nadu government has been opposing discussions on the Mekedatu dam project (PTI)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 11:56 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday opposed discussion on the Mekedatu dam project proposal of Karnataka at the Cauvery Water Management Authority meeting as the matter is in the Supreme Court.

At the 15th CWMA meeting held through video conferencing, Tamil Nadu officials urged release of Cauvery water to the state as per its monthly entitlement and in accordance with the Supreme Court order.

While the agenda for the meeting, chaired by CWMA chief S K Haldar from Delhi, listed discussion on the detailed project report (DPR) for the Mekedatu proposal of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu opposed it as the matter is in the Supreme Court. Hence, a discussion on this subject was avoided, an official release here said.

Tamil Nadu additional chief secretary (public works department) Sandeep Saxena and other officials participated. All along, including in meetings of CWMA, Tamil Nadu had staunchly opposed the neighbouring state’s Mekedatu dam project proposal.

RELATED STORIES

In August 2021, the CWMA in its meeting avoided discussion on Mekedatu after Tamil Nadu strongly objected to it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP