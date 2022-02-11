Home / India News / TN govt opposes Mekedatu dam discussions at Cauvery body meeting
india news

TN govt opposes Mekedatu dam discussions at Cauvery body meeting

At the 15th Cauvery Water Management Authority meeting held through video conferencing, Tamil Nadu officials urged release of Cauvery water to the state as per its monthly entitlement and in accordance with the Supreme Court order.
The Tamil Nadu government has been opposing discussions on the Mekedatu dam project (PTI)
The Tamil Nadu government has been opposing discussions on the Mekedatu dam project (PTI)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 11:56 PM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India

Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday opposed discussion on the Mekedatu dam project proposal of Karnataka at the Cauvery Water Management Authority meeting as the matter is in the Supreme Court.

At the 15th CWMA meeting held through video conferencing, Tamil Nadu officials urged release of Cauvery water to the state as per its monthly entitlement and in accordance with the Supreme Court order.

While the agenda for the meeting, chaired by CWMA chief S K Haldar from Delhi, listed discussion on the detailed project report (DPR) for the Mekedatu proposal of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu opposed it as the matter is in the Supreme Court. Hence, a discussion on this subject was avoided, an official release here said.

Tamil Nadu additional chief secretary (public works department) Sandeep Saxena and other officials participated. All along, including in meetings of CWMA, Tamil Nadu had staunchly opposed the neighbouring state’s Mekedatu dam project proposal.

In August 2021, the CWMA in its meeting avoided discussion on Mekedatu after Tamil Nadu strongly objected to it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out