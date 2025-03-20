New Delhi, The Centre has placed limits to restrict the number of grievances that can be filed by a person on CPGRAMS an online system in a month to check repetitive/habitual complaints, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. To check habitual complainants, govt caps number of grievances to be filed on online system

The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System allows citizens to raise grievances online.

"The government has placed limits for restricting the number of grievances filed by a person on CPGRAMS in a month to control repetitive/habitual complaints," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

However, the reply did not mention the number of grievances that can be filed by an individual on CPGRAMS in a month.

Effective redressal of public grievances in a timely, meaningful and accessible manner through the CPGRAMS has been accorded highest priority in the government, Singh said.

"From 2019-2024, about 1.15 crore grievances were redressed through this platform," Singh said.

The effectiveness of the grievance redressal process is monitored through feedback calls made to the citizens after their grievances are redressed, Singh said, adding that the feedback call centre has collected over 20 lakh feedback surveys since its inception in 2022.

The government monitors the effectiveness of the grievance redressal mechanism through the Grievance Redressal Assessment Index , where the performance of each ministry/department is evaluated on identified parameters and ranked on monthly basis, Singh said.

The qualitative disposal of grievances is emphasised through reviews at the secretary to government of India level, which was introduced in January 2025, he added.

"The CPGRAMS portal has leveraged AI/ML technology for disaggregated data analytics, development of analytical dashboards of CPGRAMS, and identifying spam/repetitive/habitual grievances, all of which are available only to the authorised logins in ministries/departments," Singh said.

The intelligent grievance monitoring dashboard and the tree dashboard help monitor grievances relating to priority sector programmes, grievance redressal officer wise/department/ministry wise pendency, and facilitate a policy decision to address the root causes of people/policy/process related grievances, the minister said.

