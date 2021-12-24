To contain possible Covid-19 spread, night curfew invoked in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has put in place night curfew from Wednesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

“After five months, the number of Covid 19 positive cases has increased to 30 in a day. No case of Omicron has been reported from MP so far but we can’t take the risk as positivity rate of neighbouring states is increasing. We are imposing night curfew in MP from 11 pm to 8 am. If required, more restrictions will be invoked in the state,” Chouhan said.

The night curfew has been invoked one month after the state government ended all restrictions related to Covid-19. The state government lifted all the restrictions on November 17.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said schools will open with 50% capacity only.

He also urged people to wear masks and maintain social distancing to contain the spread of the virus.

Chouhan also asked people to get vaccinated. In Madhya Pradesh, more than 10 crore people have been vaccinated so far.

The state government is yet to take a decision on restrictions on New Year celebrations.