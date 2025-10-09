Search
Thu, Oct 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

To fly or not to fly: Delhi faces flag dilemma as Taliban foreign minister visits India

ByShivam Pratap Singh
Published on: Oct 09, 2025 02:56 pm IST

While it is a big step for the Taliban in its engagement with India, officials in New Delhi have got a flag issue due to the visit.

Afghanistan's UN-sanctioned foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has started his week-long visit to India, a first by a top Taliban leader since the group stormed back to power in 2021.

Afghanistan's foreign minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, received a warm welcome on his arrival in New Delhi on Thursday.(@MEAIndia/ X)
Afghanistan's foreign minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, received a warm welcome on his arrival in New Delhi on Thursday.(@MEAIndia/ X)

While it is a big step for the Taliban in its engagement with India, officials in New Delhi have got a flag dilemma due to the visit.

India has yet to recognise the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, so the country's new flag, the Islamic Shahada written on a plain white background, has no official status in New Delhi. However, according to diplomatic protocol, the flag needs to be placed alongside the Indian tricolour either behind the leaders or on the table for photos.

So far, the Afghan embassy in the national capital has not been allowed to fly the new flag, and they still use the old recognised one of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

While the Afghan officials used the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan flag during their meetings with Indian officials in Kabul, no flags were used at all when foreign secretary Vikram Misri met Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai earlier this year.

So, to fly the Taliban flag or not to fly, that is the question, which is giving officials in New Delhi headaches as Muttaqi’s visit kicks off.

Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s week-long visit to India

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister in Afghanistan's Taliban regime, landed in India on Thursday for a week-long visit. The visit was made possible after the UN Security Council granted Muttaqi a travel waiver due to the sanctions placed on him by the world body.

This is the first visit by a top Taliban leader to India since the group returned to power by ousting the Ashraf Gani government in 2021 following the withdrawal of US-led forces.

During his trip, the Afghan minister is likely to meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar and national security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. The visit comes at a crucial time for regional diplomacy and is expected to be closely watched by Pakistan and even the Western nations, as New Delhi looks to deepen its engagement with the Taliban government in Kabul.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / To fly or not to fly: Delhi faces flag dilemma as Taliban foreign minister visits India
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On