To fly or not to fly: Delhi faces flag dilemma as Taliban foreign minister visits India

Afghanistan's UN-sanctioned foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has started his week-long visit to India, a first by a top Taliban leader since the group stormed back to power in 2021. Afghanistan's foreign minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, received a warm welcome on his arrival in New Delhi on Thursday.(@MEAIndia/ X)

While it is a big step for the Taliban in its engagement with India, officials in New Delhi have got a flag dilemma due to the visit.

India has yet to recognise the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, so the country's new flag, the Islamic Shahada written on a plain white background, has no official status in New Delhi. However, according to diplomatic protocol, the flag needs to be placed alongside the Indian tricolour either behind the leaders or on the table for photos.

So far, the Afghan embassy in the national capital has not been allowed to fly the new flag, and they still use the old recognised one of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

While the Afghan officials used the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan flag during their meetings with Indian officials in Kabul, no flags were used at all when foreign secretary Vikram Misri met Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai earlier this year.

So, to fly the Taliban flag or not to fly, that is the question, which is giving officials in New Delhi headaches as Muttaqi’s visit kicks off.

Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s week-long visit to India

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister in Afghanistan's Taliban regime, landed in India on Thursday for a week-long visit. The visit was made possible after the UN Security Council granted Muttaqi a travel waiver due to the sanctions placed on him by the world body.

This is the first visit by a top Taliban leader to India since the group returned to power by ousting the Ashraf Gani government in 2021 following the withdrawal of US-led forces.

During his trip, the Afghan minister is likely to meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar and national security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. The visit comes at a crucial time for regional diplomacy and is expected to be closely watched by Pakistan and even the Western nations, as New Delhi looks to deepen its engagement with the Taliban government in Kabul.