To help tsunami-hit Tonga, India announces immediate aid of $200,000

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday announced an immediate assistance of $200,000 for relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Tonga, which was hit by a massive volcanic eruption and a tsunami on January 15.

The eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano sent tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean and was heard 2,300 km away in New Zealand. According to NASA, the volcanic eruption was hundreds of times more powerful than the atomic bomb the US dropped on Hiroshima during World War 2.

The tsunami impacted large sections of Tonga’s population and caused significant infrastructural damage. The death toll from the volcanic eruption and tsunami has risen to six, according to information provided by Tonga’s emergency department on Sunday.

“As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Tonga, Government of India extends an immediate relief assistance of US$ 200,000 to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the Kingdom of Tonga,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

India also extended deep sympathy to the government and people of Tonga for the damage and destruction caused by the unprecedented disaster.

“India has firmly stood by Tonga during times of crisis and devastation caused by natural disasters, as during Cyclone Gita in 2018. Disaster risk reduction and management is an important pillar of India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI) announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2019,” the statement said.

The volcanic eruption “obliterated” a volcanic island north of Tonga’s capital Nuku’alofa, NASA said. Authorities in Tonga said more than four-fifths of the population was affected by the tsunami and volcanic ash.