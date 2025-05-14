Kohima, Nagaland government has expressed its inability to move forward with any review of the job reservation policy without accurate and up-to-date population data, reiterating that such a move must be based on the national census figures. To review reservation policy, Census data needed: Nagaland govt

Responding to queries about demands by tribal bodies seeking a re-evaluation of the job reservation system, Nagaland government spokesperson and minister K G Kenye said, "We cannot move blindly. We need a basis—and that basis is the census".

On April 27, representatives of the five major tribes of Nagaland - Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma, and Sumi - submitted a letter to the chief minister giving a 30-day ultimatum to the state government, demanding immediate action on their September 2024 request to review the Nagaland job reservation policy for backward tribes.

However, talking to reporters at the state civil secretariat here on Wednesday, Kenye noted that the census process in Nagaland has been mired in legal disputes.

"Our census has been challenged. Tribal organisations have approached the high court, and now the matter has reached the Supreme Court," he said, adding that there is disagreement over which census year as to whether 2001 or 2011, should be considered valid.

"Now, we have already crossed 2021, which should be the reference for the current decade, but even the 2011 census has been challenged," he remarked.

In light of these disputes, "We've decided to hold off until the new census data is available. Only then can we address these sensitive issues," Kenye asserted.

He also clarified that conducting a census is under the purview of the Central government and not within the powers of individual states.

"Unless the Centre announces and authorises it, we cannot undertake any census independently. It is a nationwide exercise," the minister explained.

"We hope our tribal leaders and citizens understand that this is beyond the state's control. We are waiting, just like everyone else," Kenye added.

