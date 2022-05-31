To revive TDP’s fortunes before 2024 polls, Nara Lokesh to begin padayatra in October

Hyderabad: Nearly a decade after Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu took up a marathon padayatra (foot march) across the length and breadth of Andhra Pradesh that catapulted him to power in the state in the 2014 assembly elections, it is the turn of his son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh to follow in his father’s footsteps.

A TDP functionary privy to the development said Lokesh will embark on the state-wide padayatra most probably in October or November. “There is talk that he might launch the padayatra from October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. But it might not be final,” he said.

The decision that Lokesh should take up a padayatra to galvanise the party cadre and revive the party’s fortunes in the run-up to the 2024 assembly elections in the state was taken almost a month ago. “It was discussed again during the internal meeting headed by Naidu on Monday,” the party leader said.

He said the party is in an upbeat mood following the success of Mahanadu, the biennial conclave of the TDP held at Ongole on May 27 and 28. “The meeting has generated a lot of euphoria among the party workers and to sustain it, the TDP has to take up a big programme like the padayatra,” he said.

Lokesh is presently focussing on the Mangalagiri assembly constituency in Guntur district, where he had lost to YSR Congress party candidate Alla Ramakrishna Reddy in the 2019 elections.

“He is keen on regaining lost ground and wants to win the seat at any cost in the next elections. He is extensively touring Mangalagiri, touching every village and every house. After completing his mission in Mangalagiri, he will focus on the padayatra,” the party leader quoted above said.

The TDP general secretary apparently wants to undertake a marathon padayatra, without any break, till he covers the entire state. His father Chandrababu Naidu, too, embarked on a similar padayatra from October 2, 2012 to April 27, 2013. He covered a distance of over 2,800 km in a span of 208 days and it fetched him victory in the assembly elections in May 2014.

However, the previous record in padayatras is held by YSR Congress party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who walked for a distance of 3,648 km over a span of 341 days starting from November 6, 2017 to January 9, 2019, calling it the “Praja Sankalpa Yatra,” and came to power in April 2019 in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, Jagan’s father late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy walked for 1470 km in a span of 64 days in 2003 and brought the Congress to power in combined Andhra Pradesh in the 2004 assembly elections.

