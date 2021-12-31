e-paper
To strengthen BJP’s presence across states, Nadda rejigs national team

india Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 20:24 IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP national president JP Nadda made a few organisational changes in the party by reassigning the responsibilities of some of the functionaries on Thursday.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party president, JP Nadda made a few organisational changes in the party by reassigning the responsibilities of some of the functionaries loaned to the party from its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

According to people aware of the details, more inductions—including from the RSS —to the national team are also expected in the coming weeks.

On Thursday, the party announced that joint general secretary (organisation), Saudan Singh has been made a vice president in the national team and will oversee the party’s work in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. Singh will take over the party’s work at a time when the ongoing farmers’ agitation is at its peak in Punjab and Haryana. A section of farmers in these states are demanding a repeal of the recently passed farm laws, alleging that they do not protect the interests of the farmers.

V Satish, also a joint general secretary (organisation) has been given a new designation; he will now be Sangathak. Satish, who was earlier in charge of states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat has been given charge of parliamentary office coordination, SC/ST morcha coordination and Vishesh Sampark or special outreach.

Shiv Prakash, a third joint general secretary (organisation) has been given charge of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He continues to retain the responsibility of looking after election bound West Bengal where the party is preparing for a tough contest against the ruling Mamata Banerjee government.

According to a party leader these changes are in line with the process of building a new team and strengthening the party’s presence across states.

“More names will be added to the national team as there are vacancies in several states including Uttar Pradesh that goes to polls in 2022; in Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand,” said a functionary aware of the details.

In September, Nadda announced a new national team that had 12 vice presidents, eight general secretaries, three national joint secretaries and 13 secretaries apart from 23 spokespersons.

