Toddler’s half-burnt body found near Bhopal two days after abduction

The half-burnt body of a three-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped on Sunday evening, was found a few metres away from his home in a village on the outskirts of Bhopal on Tuesday, police said.

Deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Irshad Wali said Nitin Meena, father of the child, identified the body of his son Varun. The body was found covered in a piece of cloth in an abandoned house in Bairagarh Chichli village.

Meena, a farmer, had filed a complaint with the police after Varun did not return home. The police formed a search team for the child and deployed a large number of personnel in the village.

“A forensics team reached the spot and the body is being sent for post mortem,” said Wali as police began an investigation.

The child’s grandfather Narayan Meena, who is a forest guard, said Varun had gone out to buy chocolates but never returned.

“Varun was kidnapped when he was going to a nearby shop to buy chocolates on Sunday evening. On the same evening, a few people in a SUV hit the forest post to flee from the spot. Police suspected that the boy was kidnapped in the same SUV but nobody even thought that he could be kidnapped by a villager,” Narayan Meena said.

