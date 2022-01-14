Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Toll from train accident in Bengal goes up to nine

Moumita Godara Basu, district magistrate, Jalpaiguri, said special trains and buses were being arranged for the remaining passengers to reach their destinations
Disaster management and rescue teams work at the site of a train accident near Moynaguri. (AFP)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 10:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

KOLKATA/SILIGURI: The toll from the derailment of Guwahati-bound Bikaner Express in Bengal’s Moynaguri on Thursday has gone up to nine, an official said on Friday even as the rescue operations have been completed.

“At least 36 have been injured of which 10 passengers are serious. The injured passengers have been admitted to three hospitals,” said Anshul Gupta, general manager, North East Frontier Railway. He added the restoration work of the tracks by removing the derailed compartments is going on. “The commissioner of railway safety will conduct an inquiry to find out the cause of the accident.”

Moumita Godara Basu, district magistrate, Jalpaiguri, said special trains and buses were being arranged for the remaining passengers to reach their destinations.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw arrived in Howrah late on Thursday night and left for the accident scene on a special train with senior railway officials.

“It is a very unfortunate incident. An investigation has been started. We would get to the root cause, whatever it may be – technical or operational - and ensure that it is solved so that it is not repeated,” Vaishnaw said before leaving for Jalpaiguri.

The railway ministry has announced 5 lakh compensation each for those killed in the accident, 1 lakh for severely injured, and 25,000 for those with minor injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke to Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. “My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly,” Modi tweeted on Thursday.

