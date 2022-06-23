Tollywood: Film industry workers’ strike puts a halt to shootings

Over 20,000 workers belonging to 24 different crafts in Telugu film industry, popularly called Tollywood, on Wednesday resorted to a strike to demand better wages from producers.

The production of at least 10 films was stopped on Tuesday night, as the workers did not turn up at the studios and outdoor schedules.

Under the banner of Telugu Film Employees’ Federation and Telugu Cine Workers’ Association, the workers, including junior artistes, spot boys, light boys, camera assistants, make-up artistes and others involved in production works, staged a demonstration outside the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce at Jubilee Hills, raising slogans.

“We will not resume work till the industry concedes to our demands, which include at least 30% increase in wages of different workers,” said association leader Vallabhaneni Anil.

He said that the cine workers get paltry wages, ranging from ₹500 to ₹1800 per day without any specific timings. “The wages are decided as per the rate cards which were finalised almost three years ago. Though the wages are supposed to be revised every year, it has not been done on the pretext of Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Anil said even after the pandemic period was over, there was no response from the producers to revise the wages. “Every actor in Tollywood has enhanced his or her remuneration by lakhs and crores. The producers have been making big money with the government abnormally increasing cinema ticket prices, but when it comes to revising the wages of workers, the producers are denying the hike on the pretext of pandemic,” he said, adding that even these paltry wages were not paid on time.

Startled by the lightning strike, Telugu film producers’ council held an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon. “The workers brought the issue to our notice on June 6. Even before we could take any decision, they resorted to the strike, stopping the production,” council president C Kalyan said.

Stating that the producers were ready to increase the wages, Kalyan said a decision will be taken after proper negotiations. “We need to take a collective decision, as it pertains to the entire industry. It is not proper to stop shootings,” he said.

He said the previous agreement signed with the cine workers was valid up to May 2023. “Yet, they have gone on strike. We want them to resume shootings from Thursday, if they are really sincere about their wage revision,” Kalyan said, adding that if the workers are adamant, the producers won’t mind stalling production workers indefinitely.

Telangana cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the government was sympathetic towards the problems of the cine workers. “We are aware that during the pandemic, they had suffered due to lack of work as the shootings were cancelled,” he said.

Asking the producers’ council and film chamber to hold talks with the workers and resolve their issues at the earliest, Yadav said the situation should not go to the extent that warrants the government’s intervention.

