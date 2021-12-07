Tomato prices skyrocket in south Indian states, report says prices to remain high for two months

Tomato prices skyrocketed in several south Indian states on Tuesday owing to the heavy rains. Tomato prices were as high as ₹120/kg in Kerala while the vegetable was priced at ₹90/kg in Chennai and ₹70/kg in Bengaluru.

A PTI report on Tuesday showed that tomatoes cost higher in several cities of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The consumer affairs ministry last month said that prices will soften in December but unseasonal rains in several southern states as well as in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh earlier in September has led to crop damage and delay in arrival.

The ministry also warned that tomato prices are highly volatile. “Any slight disruption in supply chain or damage due to heavy rains result in spurt in prices,” the ministry said.

However, a report from Crisil Research says that the tomato prices will remain elevated for two more months with prices to fall after harvest from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan starts reaching the markets come January.

The report says that prices rose as much as 142% in the last week of November and will continue to remain so for the upcoming two months. The report that lack of rains in August delayed transplanting in the key regions where the vegetable is grown which in turn delayed arrivals leading to a price increase earlier in October.

The report says that tomato prices will lower by 30% as soon as fresh stocks arrive.

“The prices of not only tomatoes but also of other vegetables have increased to over ₹80-90/ kg due to rains,” a customer speaking to ANI in Chennai said. “Recurring rains have affected tomato rates, which have now increased to ₹70/kg. The prices of other vegetables such as cauliflower, pointed gourd, coriander, ladyfinger and onion too have witnessed a hike,” another customer Indresh speaking to the news agency in Bengaluru said.

