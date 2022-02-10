Top court asks Centre to revise 40-yr-old rule on motor accident claims payout by states

The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Centre to consider revising a 40-year-old rule relating to motor accident claims that restricts states to maintain funds up to ₹20 lakh for paying compensation claims to victims of road accidents involving state-run vehicles.

Finding that this amount was fixed in October 1982 under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1939 and has not been revised since, the bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh said, “Despite lapse of 40 years, there has been no revision of this amount.” Subsequently, when Motor Vehicle Rules were framed in 1989, this rule was introduced as Rule 152.

“In our perspective, the Centre needs to revisit the figure provided in Rule 152,” the bench added while noting that the amount of ₹20 lakh or ₹2,500 per vehicle as provided by the rule was too meagre for meeting the compensation claim expenses payable by states or state transport corporations.

To show how unrealistic this figure is, the Court was informed by amicus curiae N Vijayaraghavan that in Tamil Nadu, the total dues payable by the TN road transport corporation in cases settled by Lok Adalats was to the tune of ₹400 crore. “This shows the gravity of the situation,” the bench observed while asking additional solicitor general (ASG) Jayant Sud to take up this aspect with the Centre. Sud informed the Court that proviso to the same rule allows periodic enlargement of fund.

Realizing the dearth of funds available with the state road transport corporations, the Court had on November 16 directed state governments to contribute to this corpus by giving an additional sum that was equivalent to meet compensation claims paid across past three financial years. This direction was to be complied by all states by February 15.

Against this order, the Court heard two separate applications by AP and Telangana road transport corporations who claimed that this additional corpus would add a huge financial burden on states. Senior advocate Gaurab Banerjee appearing for AP Corporation said, “In the last three years, the claims settled by us amount to ₹100 crore.” The bench replied, “This itself shows that the ₹20 lakh limit is meaningless.” The Court dismissed their applications for modifying its order and instead granted the applicants and all other states a further time of three months till April end to comply with its order.

As a way out, the Court allowed states the liberty to explore the feasibility of insuring its entire fleet of state buses/vehicles. Here the bench encountered a related problem in another provision of the Motor Vehicles Act which granted exemption from insurance to state-operated vehicles. Amicus curiae pointed out that due to this clause contained in Section 146 of the Motor Vehicles Act, insurance companies refused to offer third party insurance cover.

The bench said, “Due to this exemption, unnecessarily litigants suffer, states suffer and corporations suffer. Because of this exemption, state corporations do not take insurance. As a result of this, a large amount of liability comes upon the corporation and the states do not grant them funds. The objective for which this exemption was created has lived out its purpose.”

In its November 16 order, the bench noted this aspect as it said that those states which failed to create the additional corpus of funds based on past three years’ claims will not be allowed to claim exemption from insurance. The Court asked ASG Sud to revisit this exemption with the passage of time and the complexities involved in the matter.

The bench posted the matter in July and further directed that in the meantime, if any state wishes to get its transport fleet insured, “the insurance companies will not decline to give insurance on the ground that exemption is granted under Section 146.”

The bench was informed that in Puducherry, the road transport corporation has got all its vehicles insured by a public insurance company. No other state/UT corporation was appearing before the Court. ASG Sud informed the Court that even the corpus of fund under Rule 153 can be periodically revised by states pointing to Rajasthan which has a corpus of ₹350 crore set apart to meet the liability arising out of compensation claims against the state.