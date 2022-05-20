Top court issues orders to check capitation fee

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that capitation fee charged by private medical colleges is a “stark reality” in states and directed the establishment of a dedicated portal under for reporting such incidents.

The portal, to be maintained and regulated by the National Informatics (NIC) under the ministry of electronics and information technology, would ensure confidentiality of persons and encourage reporting of such illegal demands treated as an offence under separate enactments introduced by the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

The bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai said, “In spite of the State Governments enacting legislations prohibiting the practice of charging capitation fee and making it an offence, the stark reality which cannot be ignored is that capitation fee being charged for admission to medical colleges is prevalent even today.”

Directing the establishment of a portal, the bench added, “Setting up a web portal would serve as a platform for the aggrieved persons to provide information relating to any demand of capitation fee made by the private medical colleges.”

The state governments which had enacted laws to curb charging of capitation fees informed the Court that no complaint has been received regarding this offence.

Earlier, the Court had appointed senior advocate Salman Khurshid to examine how this issue can be addressed. In his findings, Khurshid had recommended setting up a website, besides a slew of other measures.

The states too were of the view that if a web portal is started under the aegis of Supreme Court, it would provide confidence in the public to furnish information on any extra fees charged by private medical colleges.

The bench held, “A web portal under the aegis of Supreme Court has to be set-up wherein any information about the private medical colleges charging capitation fees can be furnished by the students.” Due publicity of the website would be made by chief secretaries of states and Union territories.

The order said, “The chief secretaries of states and Union territories are directed to publish the details about the web portal in the English as well as vernacular newspapers at the time of admission.” In addition, a pamphlet should be compulsorily given to students and their parents at the time of counselling to inform them about the portal, the Court stated.

The directions came on appeals filed by managements of private medical colleges who were aggrieved by the orders passed by various high courts that had upset the fee fixed by respective fee fixation committees for undergraduate medical courses for the academic years 2004-2007.

“The managements of private medical colleges are strictly prohibited from accepting payment of fees in cash, in order to avoid charging of capitation fee,” the top court held, allowing students or any other aggrieved persons to report on the web portal if any component of fees was charged in cash by private colleges besides the fee fixed by the fixation committee.

It was left open to managements to charge additional amounts only with the concurrence of the fixation committee.

Khurshid also made other suggestions to prevent the practice of charging capitation fee, one of which required completion of all rounds of counselling, including stray vacancies round, at least two weeks before the last date for completion of the admission process.

The bench accepted the suggestion and incorporated it in its order saying, “The names of students who are recommended for admission in the stray round vacancy have to be made public along with rank allotted to them in the NEET exam,” said the bench in order to ensure that the admissions are made strictly according to merit.

The top court has issued successive decisions since 2002 on capitation charges asking states and universities to devise a suitable mechanism to ensure private medical colleges do not engage in profiteering.

In the case P.A. Inamdar v. State of Maharashtra (2005), the Supreme Court held that no seat can be permitted to be appropriated by payment of capitation fee. The judgment made strong observations that courts cannot shut their eyes to the “hard realities of commercialisation of education” and “evil practices” being adopted by many institutions to earn large amounts.