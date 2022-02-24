Top court rejects plea against offline exams for classes 10, 12

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with the decision of central education boards to hold offline examinations for Classes 10 and 12, rejecting a petition seeking an alternative assessment scheme for this year as well by saying such petitions create confusion and give false hope to students (that they will not be examined).

Exams were cancelled last year, but that was after the bruising second wave of Covid-19. After having negotiated he relatively benign third wave, cases are now at a 51-day low. The 7-day average of daily cases is only 20,600, and declining.

“Entertaining such petitions is creating more confusion. Let the authorities take a decision. Such petitions only mislead students creating a false hope among them,” observed the bench, comprising justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar.

The Court was hearing a petition filed in public interest by child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai and Students Union of Odisha, and said that prayers for directing states which are yet to announce examination dates was “premature” and “ill-advised”. “Whenever exams are due, states will take a decision. That situation is yet to arrive. Before that you want us to pass an order,” the bench observed as it dismissed it.

At one point during the hearing, the Court was inclined to impose costs but held its hand. However, it said that if the petitioners approach the Court again on this issue it will impose exemplary costs.

“Let the students do their job and the authorities do their job. This kind of PIL is unheard of. Who are you or we to declare the exam dates? The authorities work in tandem and they are aware of the ground realities and are supervising the situation. Whenever the time is due, they will take necessary steps,” the bench told advocate Prashant Padmanabhan, appearing for the petitioners.

Padmanabhan told the Court that due to Covid-19, a similar situation existed last year when students attended classes on the online mode. He pointed out that the same petitioner (Sahai) had approached the Court last year which the Court entertained and passed orders directing the central boards to come out with an assessment scheme and made results time-bound.

This year, he said, “The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had divided syllabus of Class X and XII into two terms. The first term examination was held in December and the results are not out. The second term examination, to be held offline, is scheduled for April end.” The petition also made state boards, Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), National Institute for Open Schooling as parties to ensure common direction to all boards.

The bench said, “Last year, when we entertained petitions for an alternate assessment scheme, we were conscious of the situation then. Just because we entertained it last year, we cannot make it a norm.” Padmanbhan said that there are states where elections are on and the state boards have not declared dates for conducting examinations.

The petition stated, “To make the students appear and face examination with the additional fear of getting infected by the Covid-19 virus will not only be unfair but the same will be absolutely inhuman. The petitioners are filing the present writ petition under Article 32, as their claim is genuine and to protect their fundamental rights of education under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.”

Laksh Vir Sehgal, principal of Bal Bharati Public School, Ganga Ram Hospital Marg, said that the school had seen a good turnout of students during practical exams which demonstrated that they didn’t have issues with offline assessments. Sehgal said that while he was in favour of continuous assessment over a single exam, the CBSE had already divided the exams into two terms this year. “Unless an alternative procedure of assessment is prepared, we cannot expect that the present system will not be followed. Offline examination should be followed since the Covid situation has improved,” said Sehgal.

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, said: “The scheme of assessment will eventually change in line with NEP. Right now, the CBSE has already changed the examination process by holding examinations in phases. Parents and children should not be wary of offline assessments. Exams are also a part of learning.”

The Court while dismissing the matter, said, “Authorities are yet to take a decision with regard to the respective boards. If the decision is not according to applicable act, rules or regulations, a petition can be filed challenging the decision.”

A copy of the petition was supplied to CBSE on Tuesday on the direction of the Court. Solicitor general Tushar Mehta appeared for CBSE along with advocate Rupesh Kumar. The NIOS too had filed an affidavit suggesting that they wished to go with the offline mode for conducting examinations. The bench noted the media frenzy surrounding the filing of such petitions. “For the last three days, news items are appearing about this petition being filed. This is not only misleading but adds to the confusion for students who are preparing for the exams.”