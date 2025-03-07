Top court seeks info from all HCs on pending execution pleas

Ending the plight of a litigant who had to wait for almost 39 years to get possession of a property decreed in his favour way back in 1986, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that the case highlights the woes of litigants in this country and asked all high courts to identify such cases and ensure cases pending for execution of decree are decided within six months. A view of the Supreme Court of India. (Hindustan Times)

A bench led by justice JB Pardiwala said, “It is said that the woes for the litigants in this country start once they are able to obtain a decree in their favour and are unable to execute and reap its fruits for years together,” as it gave effect to a trial court decree passed by a Salem court in Tamil Nadu giving possession of a piece of land in favour of one Ayyavoo Udayar on April 2, 1986.

While Udayar failed to see this day, his children who litigated the matter before the trial court brought out the chequered history of this case, that did not end with the decree in their favour. Challenging the decision of the trial court for executing the sale deed, the vendors of the property, who received ₹67,000 sale consideration for the land in question, challenged the order before the Madras high court but lost the appeal in March 2004 and in 2006 the HC refused to review its own order.

In April 2006, the Supreme Court approved the decree for sale pursuant to which Udayar’s children filed an execution petition before the trial court in 2004. However, this was another round of litigation that ended after two decades.

The court realised that in 2021, the top court had commented on the long pendency of execution proceedings and issued guidelines to ensure they are ended in six months. Seeking compliance of this direction, the judgment passed on Thursday did not end up giving the relief to the petitioners but proceeded to direct all high courts across the country to call for necessary information from their respective district courts regarding pendency of execution petitions.

The bench, also comprising justice Pankaj Mithal said, “Once the data is collected, the high courts shall thereafter proceed to issue an administrative order or circular, directing their respective district judiciary to ensure that the execution petitions pending in various courts shall be decided and disposed of within a period of six months without fail.” In the event the case remains pending, the court held the concerned presiding officer to be answerable to the HC on the administrative side.

Justice Pardiwala, writing the judgment for the bench, further directed the entire data along with the figures of pendency and disposal to be forwarded by all high courts to the Registry of the Supreme Court and listed the matter for hearing after seven months to monitor compliance of its directions.

In the case in question, the execution petition filed by Udayar’s children got decided in their favour on August 17, 2007. The trial court directed delivery of possession of the suit property. But this order was opposed by two persons related to the vendor who claimed to be cultivation tenants on the land. They also filed a counter execution proceeding in 2008 alleging fraud against Udayar and his descendants of being kept in the dark about the sale.

They approached the revenue authorities in October 2008 to get their names added in the cultivation account of the suit property and prayed that the same be done retrospectively from the year 1974. Though, the revenue authorities only allowed for inclusion of their names from 2008, yet they were granted certificate that they were in possession of the suit property from 1974 onwards. Such certificate was provided to them based on a “no objection” given by the vendors.

Udayar’s family challenged these proceedings before the High Court but the same got rejected in 2019 pursuant to which the parties approached the top court.

The top court held, “We have reached the conclusion that the HC committed an egregious error in passing the impugned order. We must now ensure that the appellants are able to reap the fruits of the decree. We are also of the view that the rejection by the HC of the amendments to the execution petition filed by the appellants, was erroneous and deserves to be set aside.”

The court noted that the cultivating tenants were parties to the decree passed in 1986 but never raised an objection throughout the proceedings. In our view, the bench said, “the certificate that they are in possession of the suit properties since 1974 does not come to their aid. The said certificate does not establish any independent right of possession in their favour. Further, the certificate itself appears to have been obtained in collusion with the vendors who at the time of giving ‘no objection’ had ceased to be the owners of the suit property.”

After the executing court decreed on August 17, 2007 transferring title of the suit property to Udayar’s legal representatives, the court found the action of the revenue authorities “incomprehensible” to send a notice to the vendors in 2008.

The court found another flaw in the action by the cultivation tenants to dispute possession of property in an execution petition. It said, “questions relating to right, title or interest in a decretal property must be related to the execution, discharge or satisfaction of the decree. Only matters arising subsequent to the passing of the decree can be determined by an executing court under Section 47 and Order XXI Rule 101 of the Civil Procedure Code.

Putting a rest to the long-drawn litigation, the bench held, “The executing court shall now proceed to ensure that vacant and peaceful possession of the suit property is handed over to the appellants in their capacity as decree holders and if necessary, with the aid of police. This exercise shall be completed within a period of two months from today without fail.”