Top court sets 2-month deadline for decision on Beant Singh killer’s mercy plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday told the Centre that the mercy plea of Balwant Singh Rajoana, the killer of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, should be decided within two months without being influenced by the pendency of appeals filed by his co-accused which is pending before the top court.

Rajoana, who has not appealed against his capital punishment awarded in July 2007 either before the high court or the Supreme Court, had filed a petition in the top court two years ago relying on a communication issued by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) in September 2019, where a decision was taken by the Central government, in consultation with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB), to commute Rajoana’s death sentence to life term, coinciding with the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Pursuant to an order passed by the Court last month directing the authorities at the Centre and CBI to take a firm decision on grant of clemency to Rajoana, the MHA filed an affidavit last week claiming that the mercy plea pending with the government since March 2012 has not been filed by Rajoana but on his behalf by the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC). It further stated that any decision on his clemency to be considered by the President of India under Article 72 must await the outcome of the appeals filed by one of his co-accused Jagtar Singh Hawara in the Supreme Court.

The bench of justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and PS Narasimha observed, “These are all our citizens. We should have compassion as these are death sentence matters.” The bench noted that this objection raised by Centre was rejected by the top court on December 4, 2020. The order said, “In terms of the direction by this Court on December 4, 2020, let the matter be considered by the concerned authority without being influenced by the fact that the appeal of co-accused is pending before this Court.”

The Court further said, “Let the decision be taken as early as possible and preferably within two months from today,” while directing the matter to be listed in the third week of July.

The Centre was represented in Court by additional solicitor general (ASG) KM Nataraj who said, “He (Rajoana) has no faith in the judicial system. At one point of time, he even prayed for his death sentence to be executed. And now he is arguing for commutation.” The bench told Nataraj that this fact will only be relevant if the convict seeks commutation of death sentence on ground of inordinate delay to decide on his mercy plea. However, the bench pointed out that the issue in question was the September 2019 decision taken by MHA which has not been implemented so far.

The bench said, “Was this decision (of September 2019) an empty kind of exercise. Was this like all those populist announcements that are to be forgotten the next day?” The Court went through the original files produced by MHA where after detailed consultation with IB and CBI, the Centre finalized names of nine prisoners. While eight prisoners were to be released coinciding with the special occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the ninth prisoner Rajoana’s death sentence was decided for commutation.

ASG Nataraj told the Court that the decision by MHA was only to process the request and not a final decision to be acted upon. He said that the communication was sent to the respective state governors to proceed under Article 161 which deals with Governor’s power to grant pardon. The bench said, “Then it is an empty formality, why declare it then. It is not that states have taken an independent decision. If state would have proceeded with the remission, state would be the authority. But where a case is investigated by CBI, central government is the authority. Now you say states have to take decision. What happens to your Article 72 power then?”

Rajoana was sentenced to death on July 27, 2007 along with his associate Jagtar Singh Hawara for triggering a bomb blast at the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat on August 31, 1995 which killed the then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. His death penalty was upheld by the Punjab and Haryana high court in October 2010.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi assisted by advocate Rupesh Kumar appearing for Rajoana told the Court that the sword has been kept hanging on the petitioner as he has remained on death row for 15 years. Rohatgi said, “State of Punjab has sponsored the request for my clemency. There is some tussle between the Punjab government and union territory of Chandigarh where the incident took place. This Court has held that any delay to decide on a person’s clemency beyond 10 years is sufficient ground to commute death sentence. I do not want the President to decide my mercy, let it be decided here by Courts and my sentence be commuted on ground of delay.”

The bench told Rohatgi, “We will consider whether delay to decide on the mercy petition will entitle you to commutation.” However, the Court first wished to know the Centre’s stand on whether it intended to act in light of its September 2019 decision.

The latest affidavit of the Centre pointed out that pursuant to the last order of March 25, the Home Ministry sought inputs of CBI, Chandigarh administration and jail report from Punjab government. The CBI replied on April 6 objecting to the commutation of Rajoana’s death sentence while the Chandigarh administration told the Centre that in exercise of power under Article 72, it is for the competent authority at the Centre to take decision as no power has been delegated to the UT administration of Chandigarh.

The Centre told the Court that the September 2019 decision by MHA will not confer any right on the petitioner, particularly when neither Rajoana nor his family members have preferred to file a mercy plea. Rohatgi pointed out that over a decade has passed since the filing of mercy pleas by several organizations and during this period, government assured the petitioner that the mercy plea was under consideration and decision on it will be communicated to him.

