Top court to hear plea against dismissal of Mukul Roy’s disqualification

The Supreme Court will take up a petition filed by West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari questioning the state Assembly Speaker’s order dismissing the disqualification petition against member of legislative assembly (MLA) Mukul Roy for defecting from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

The petition was mentioned by Adhikari’s lawyer senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan during the hearing of an appeal filed by the West Bengal Speaker where the top court had last month granted two weeks’ time to dispose the petition against Roy.

The disqualification plea against Roy was filed by Adhikari in June last year. Another petition was also filed by BJP MLA Ambika Roy challenging Roy’s nomination as public accounts committee (PAC) chairman in July. The Calcutta high court had on September 28 directed the Speaker to take a time-bound decision. Against this order, the Speaker had approached the top court.

The Assembly, represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, filed a one-page affidavit informing the top court that on February 11, the Speaker had decided the plea finding no ground to entertain it.

Vaidyanathan said that this decision has since been challenged and a petition in this regard was filed on Sunday. He requested the fresh petition to be taken up with this appeal. Singhvi objected to the request but the Court posted the hearing of the matter to Monday.

Adhikari in his petition filed through advocate Surjendu Sankar Das said, “The order dated February 11 (by the Speaker) is wholly perverse and has been passed without any application of mind.” Adhikari, who is the leader of opposition in the Assembly, said that the video footage and screenshots of events that substantiated his allegation was dismissed by the Speaker as “inadmissible”

“In the disqualification petition, there were specific allegations made by the petitioner that respondent (Roy) had defected to the AITC on June 11, 2021. In support of the allegations, the petitioner, in evidence, had relied on various media reports, screenshots from social media platforms and video recordings downloaded from the official Facebook handle of the AITC where respondent (Roy) is seen publicly expressing his support for the AITC and its leader Mamata Banerjee and admitting that he had joined the AITC.”

Such evidence, according to Adhikari, is admissible as evidence under the Indian Evidence Act. Besides Roy, the petition has also named the Speaker and WB Assembly Secretary as respondents.