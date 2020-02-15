Top gangster who used Facebook for extortion and propaganda nabbed at Delhi airport

india

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 16:18 IST

The special task force (STF) of Haryana police arrested 35-year-old most-wanted gangster Raju Basodi from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Delhi, in the wee hours of Saturday.

Satheesh Balan, deputy inspector general, special task force, said Basodi was handed over to the STF team around 7 am by the Delhi airport authority after the immigration officer found a Red Corner Notice (RCN) and a lookout circular (LOC) against him.

“We (STF) received a call from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) around 1.30 am that the immigration department has informed them of the most-wanted gangster’s arrival at the airport. One of the STF teams was sent to the airport to take him into custody and he was brought to Gurugram,” said Balan.

Raju Basodi, a resident of Basodi village in Sonipat, is wanted by the police in Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Delhi. Haryana Police had announced a combined reward of Rs 2.5 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

Balan said Basodi was closely associated with other dreaded gangsters, namely, Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Anil Chippi, Akshay Palra, and Naresh Sethi, all lodged in different jails. His close associate Sandeep alias Kala of Jatheri recently escaped from police custody on February 1 from Faridabad, when the police van carrying him to Bhondsi jail after a court hearing was attacked by the members of his gang.

Among other things, Basodi is accused of running an extortion racket from Thailand which mainly targeted businessmen in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and Delhi for protection money and was collecting over Rs 1 crore every month as extortion sum.

Balan said apart from extortion, Basodi’s gang was responsible for a number of sensational crimes in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, where more than two dozen cases including 13 cases of murder, 3 cases of attempt to murder and around a dozen cases of robbery and dacoity were registered against him.

“His gang used social media platforms, especially Facebook to intimidate their targets or to claim their hand in different crimes or to give false moral and ideological justifications for their gruesome murders,” said Balan.

Basodi’s gang had recently killed their rivals at Malot, Punjab and at Manimajra, Chandigarh in broad daylight,” said Balan.

Police said Basodi’s police custody will be sought for sustained interrogation to find out the whereabouts of Kala Jatheri, his associate and for solving many more criminal cases.