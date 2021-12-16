Top intelligence officer Sunil Bansal named Odisha DGP, takes over from Jan 1

BHUBANESWAR: Senior Indian Police Service officer Sunil Kumar Bansal has been appointed to lead Odisha Police as its director general of police (DGP), a notification issued by the Odisha home department said on Wednesday.

Sunil Bansal will take over from January 1 on a two-year term after the retirement of incumbent DGP Abhay on December 31.

The 1987-batch IPS officer is currently serving as special director, Intelligence Bureau. Bansal’s name was among the three names sent by Odisha government to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for appointment as state DGP. The other two police officers were 1988 batch officer Manoj Chhabra, who is posted as head of State Armed Police, and 1986-batch IP S officer Pradip Kapoor, who is posted as advisor (scientific) of national technical research organisation (NTRO).

DGP Abhay was initially scheduled to retire in June this year, but his tenure was extended till December 31, 2021, by the government in line with the Supreme Court’s recommendation that state police chiefs, once appointed, should have a 2-year tenure, irrespective of their retirement age.

“It is a great opportunity for me. I will be happy to return to Odisha and will try to serve the people of the state sincerely with all my heart,” said Bansal shortly after his name was announced.

Bansal has been on central deputation since 1994 and has never worked with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government which was founded by chief minister Naveen Patnaik only in 1997, three years after the police officer exited the state to serve central security agencies.

Prior to moving to the intelligence bureau, the IPS officer was superintendent of police in Odisha districts such as Dhenkanal, Angul and Mayurbhanj.

A commerce graduate, Sunil Bansal, was a chartered accountant before he opted for a career in law enforcement. He also holds a degree in law.