Home / India News / Top Maoist wanted in over 100 cases found dead in Bihar
india news

Top Maoist wanted in over 100 cases found dead in Bihar

Gaya’s senior police superintendent Harpreet Kaur said Sandeep Yadav evaded arrest for around three decades
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 26, 2022 12:05 PM IST
Copy Link
ByPrasun K Mishra

GAYA: A 55-year-old top Maoist, who was wanted in over 100 cases and carried a reward of 75 lakh on his head, was found dead in a forest in Bihar’s Gaya district on Wednesday night, police said and called it a major jolt to Left-wing insurgency.

Gaya’s senior police superintendent Harpreet Kaur said Sandeep Yadav evaded arrest for around three decades. She added he was in charge of Maoists’ Bihar Jharkhand Special Area Committee and faced the cases in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Orissa, and Uttar Pradesh. Kaur said the cases included those related to attacks on police and paramilitaries and looting of arms and ammunition.

Yadav’s family told police that he had been ill for a long time and died of a drug reaction as he did not receive proper treatment. They added some unknown people brought the body to his residence from the forest.

Security forces suspect Yadav may have been poisoned as a result of differences among Maoists since top ideologue Vijay Kumar Arya’s arrest in April. The arrest is believed to have triggered a power struggle. Yadav was trying to strengthen the organisation after Arya’s arrest

Kaur said Yadav’s body was sent for a video graphed post-mortem on Thursday to ascertain the cause of his death.

The Enforcement Directorate seized Yadav’s movable and immovable properties worth 86 lakh in Gaya and Aurangabad districts in the first such action against a Maoist leader in the country in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out