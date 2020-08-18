e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Top naval commanders to meet amid border row with China

Top naval commanders to meet amid border row with China

The commanders’ conference assumes greater significance against the backdrop of recent events along India’s northern borders as well as the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

india Updated: Aug 18, 2020 20:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The navy has been on an operational alert in the Indian Ocean region (IOR) where scores of warships are ready for any task in the aftermath of the border row with China in Ladakh.
The navy has been on an operational alert in the Indian Ocean region (IOR) where scores of warships are ready for any task in the aftermath of the border row with China in Ladakh.(HT PHOTO)
         

India’s top naval commanders will discuss important operational issues during a three-day conference in New Delhi from August 19 amid the ongoing border tensions with China in the Ladakh sector, a navy official said on Tuesday.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will address the navy brass on the opening day of the conference.

The navy has been on an operational alert in the Indian Ocean region (IOR) where scores of warships are ready for any task in the aftermath of the border row. It has stepped up surveillance and activities in the IOR, which, it believes, China will inevitably try to enter in its quest to become a global power, just as it has laid claim to large portions of the disputed South China Sea, as reported by Hindustan Times on July 29.

The commanders’ conference, to be chaired by navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh, assumes greater significance against the backdrop of recent events along India’s northern borders as well as the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, a navy spokesperson said.

“It would provide the higher naval leadership a forum to discuss conduct of operations, sustenance and maintenance of assets, procurement, infrastructure development and human resource management issues within the ambit of the new normal established by the pandemic,” the spokesperson said.

“A commanders’ conference is important at any time, but this one might especially look at various matters that the navy’s commanders would carefully consider in the backdrop of China’s growing belligerent attitude,” said maritime affairs expert Rear Admiral Sudarshan Shrikhande (retd).

The commanders will also discuss ways to optimise joint planning, tri-service synergy, operational readiness and functional reorganisation within the navy to enhance efficiency, the spokesperson said. Deliberations will also cover larger security imperatives in the Indo-Pacific region, he said.

The navy has deployed warships along critical sea lanes of communications and choke points in the Indian Ocean region under its mission-based deployment model and the vessels can be diverted for any mission.

Indian warships are deployed across a large expanse from the Persian Gulf to the Malacca Strait and northern Bay of Bengal to the southeast coast of Africa.

tags
top news
Top naval commanders to meet amid border row with China
Top naval commanders to meet amid border row with China
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
Australia to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine, will give free doses to citizens
Australia to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine, will give free doses to citizens
Philippines to follow Dharavi model for tackling Covid-19 in slums: BMC chief
Philippines to follow Dharavi model for tackling Covid-19 in slums: BMC chief
Curious case of Covid-19 in Delhi: Re-emergence seen in some cured patients
Curious case of Covid-19 in Delhi: Re-emergence seen in some cured patients
Moving urban India after the Covid-19 pandemic | Opinion
Moving urban India after the Covid-19 pandemic | Opinion
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In