Top navy officials set for 3-day conference

india Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:26 IST
NEW DELHI: India’s top naval commanders will discuss important operational issues during a three-day conference in New Delhi from August 19 to 21, amid the ongoing border tensions with China in the Ladakh sector, a navy official said on Tuesday.

The navy has been on an operational alert in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) where scores of warships are ready in the aftermath of the border row that triggered a brutal brawl in the Galvan Valley that left 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese dead on June 15.

The navy has stepped up surveillance and activities in the IOR, which, it believes, China will inevitably try to enter in its quest to become a global power, just as it has laid claim to large portions of the disputed South China Sea, as reported by Hindustan Times on July 29.

The commanders’ conference, to be chaired by navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh, assumes greater significance against the backdrop of recent events along India’s northern borders as well as the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, a navy spokesperson said.

“It would provide the higher naval leadership a forum to discuss conduct of operations, sustenance and maintenance of assets, procurement, infrastructure development and human resource management issues within the ambit of the new normal established by the pandemic,” the spokesperson said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will address the navy brass on the opening day of the conference.

“A commanders’ conference is important at any time, but this one might especially look at various matters that the navy’s commanders would carefully consider in the backdrop of China’s growing belligerent attitude,” said maritime affairs expert Rear Admiral Sudarshan Shrikhande (retd).

The commanders will also discuss ways to optimise joint planning, tri-service synergy, operational readiness and functional reorganisation within the navy to enhance efficiency, the spokesperson said. The deliberations will also cover larger security imperatives in the Indo-Pacific region, he said.

The navy has positioned warships along critical sea lanes of communications and choke points in the IOR under its mission-based deployment model and the vessels can be diverted for any mission. Indian warships have been deployed from as far as the Persian Gulf to the Malacca Strait and northern Bay of Bengal to the southeast coast of Africa.

