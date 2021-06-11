Top official directs action amid power cuts in Jammu despite rising mercury

Divisional commissioner Raghav Langer has directed the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited to work out power curtailment rosters and schedules for every station, area and put them in the public domain for publicity to avoid unscheduled power cuts amid anger in the region over erratic electricity supply this week despite rising temperatures.

The mercury soars as high as 45 degrees Celsius in the plains of the Jammu region.

Langer on Thursday said strict cognisance has been taken of unscheduled power cuts even as hailstorm followed by a brief spell of rain brought the temperature down in Jammu.

He has directed deputy commissioners to constitute sub-division level committees to ensure the curtailments happen according to the notified roster, avoiding unscheduled curtailments. He has said control rooms be set up at sub-divisional levels and asked officials to notify the helpline numbers.

Officials said Langer reviewed the situation and inquired about the hours of power supply, curtailment in rural and urban areas, and available buffer stock of transformers, functioning of workshops, and timelines for replacement of damaged transformers.

Load distribution char accessed by HT at 4.30pm on Thursday, June 10. (Photo: Sourced)

A load distribution chart, accessed by HT on Thursday at 4.30pm, showed that the Kashmir Valley has been allotted 1,050 megawatts compared to 737 megawatts to the Jammu region. During summer, the Valley remains cooler than Jammu.

An engineer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Kashmir gets more electricity supplies compared to the Jammu region as successive governments upgraded the power infrastructure in the Valley. “Even if we want to strike a balance, we cannot because the power system in the Jammu region has not been upgraded. If we try to strike a balance and increase power supply to the Jammu region, the power distribution system in Jammu will not sustain it...”

The engineer said when it comes to power revenue, Jammu contributes more, around 70 to 80%, compared to Kashmir. “That is why the authorities never share the break-up of revenue from Kashmir and Jammu regions and present clubbed figures of entire Jammu & Kashmir.”