Tough times call for a tough leader: Modi in Bahraich

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday touched on the current global geo-political scenario and said a strong India was necessary for all of humanity.

The PM’s pitch, made at an election rally in Bahraich, came amid the ongoing standoff between Russia and Ukraine, with world powers advising the two countries against escalating the conflict.

“You are seeing the world is in chaos. When such is the global scenario, when such is the turmoil that speculation is rife on what will happen tomorrow or day after, it’s important for India to remain strong, not just for itself but for humanity. Each vote from the land of Suheldev would make the country stronger,” Modi said.

BJP and other parties hail Suheldev -- whom the Prime Minister referred to as a medieval Indian ruler who defeated the nephew of Turkish conqueror Mahmud Ghazni in battle.

Tough times call for a tough leader, the Prime Minister added.

“Did anyone like a lackadaisical teacher in school? Does anyone like it if your local policeman is is ineffective? Such a big country, such a big state.... this responsiblity needs tough shoulders. Tough times call for a tough leader,” the PM added.

Training his guns on the opposition in Uttar Pradesh, he said they are gasping for survival and asked people not to let these parties regain breath by voting for them.

The Prime Minister also touched upon the significant issue of stray animals causing damage in fields of this region.

“We are taking the problems faced by farmers due to stray cattle seriously. I understand your worries and I have found a way out.On March 10, after the model code of conduct ends and a new government is formed, we will implement all those new schemes under Yogi ji’s leadership,” he said.

Stray cattle has been a contentious issue in the region. During his elction-related appearances in eastern Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also been raising the issue and highlighting the shelters set up by his government.

After coming to power in 2017, the Adityanath government had banned illegal cattle slaughter in the state, making it punishable. Since then, many farmers have been complaining of crop losses due to stray cattle.

In previous rallies, the PM has spoken of launching schemes to enable farmers to generate wealth from cow dung while the Congress’s UP manifesto mentions purchasing cow dung at ₹2 per kg if voted to power. The SP, too, has been flagging the issue of stray animals.

Speaking in Bahraich, the PM said, “Since 2014, I have seen the manner of the work, business and actions of these dynasts from up close.”

He added that the opposition was looking at the UP polls as their last shot at political revival. “These people who aren’t listening, are on their last breath but full of revenge, don’t let them stand up again. Fear is now leaving UP and those who were feared earlier, are now trembling with fear,” he said.

The PM said he was being targeted as he had closed all avenues for middlemen who “ate up resources meant for the poor”.

“There was a Prime Minister who had once remarked that only 15 paise from each rupee reached the intended beneficiaries. Now, through Jan Dhan accounts that my government opened for the poor, the entire 100 paise of a rupee reaches the intended beneficiaries. Our decision to link mobiles with Aadhaar has strengthened security further. That means my government has closed the doors on middlemen who ate up your resources. Naturally, they are after me. My only fault is that I have ended ‘katki (commission)’,” he said.

He also spoke of the much-delayed Saryu Nahar irrigation project that he inaugurated recently.

“This project would have helped 30 lakh farmers spread across 9 districts between Bahraich and Gorakhpur but that didn’t happen until we arrived,” Modi said.

He also raised the issue of the recent convictions in the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts case and accused his political opponents of not supporting the court’s decision on the issue due to vote bank concerns.

Reacting to the PM’s comments, RLD national spokesperson, Anupam Mishra, said: “As Mr Modi is staring at the clear defeat of his brigade in UP, he and his band of brothers are digressing from the real issues and attempting to trap people in baseless rhetorics. Poverty, unemployment, hunger, education and health are the areas the BJP government has failed in. The PM is harping on ‘Gaai and gobar(cows and cowdung)’ while the farmers have been facing stray cattle problem for past five years. Farmers will also not forget the death of nearly 700 farmers in the farm agitation. The BJP is finished in UP. RLD-SP alliance is coming into power with clear majority.”

