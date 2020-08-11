e-paper
Trader's son killed during violent robbery in Bihar's Nawada

Trader’s son killed during violent robbery in Bihar’s Nawada

Police said the robbers killed the teenager after he woke up due to noises in the house.

india Updated: Aug 11, 2020 16:36 IST
Avinash Kumar | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, patna
Police suspect a professional gang carried out the robbery.
Police suspect a professional gang carried out the robbery.
         

A teenager was killed and his father, a prominent trader, was seriously injured during an armed robbery in their house in which robbers looted cash and goods worth Rs 10 lakh including ornaments, mobile phones and a laptop in Bihar’s Nawada town on Monday night, police said Tuesday.

Satyanand Prasad was sleeping on the ground floor when more than half a dozen masked robbers entered his house at Dobhra-Par locality in Nawada.

Police said the robbers tied Satyanand to the cot on which he was sleeping and stuffed a piece of cloth in his mouth. The robbers then hit him with pistol butts and blunt objects on head leaving him bleeding profusely.

The miscreants then entered another room and started searching for valuables. The noise woke up Satyanand’s minor son Roshan. The robbers then attacked the boy and slit his throat, killing him on the spot. Roshan was a ninth standard student of a school in Rajgir in Nalanda district.

Police said the robbers locked Prasad’s wife and daughter in another room and looted cash and valuables worth Rs 10 lakh before fleeing.

Soon after the incident came to light, senior police officers, including Nawada’s superintendent of police Hariprasath S rushed to the spot. Police recovered a sharp edge weapon from the room of Roshan which was allegedly used used in the crime.

Police suspect that the robbers gained entry to one of the rooms through a window adjoining the roof by cutting open the grille. Police also suspect that the robbery was pre-planned and was committed by professional dacoits, who might have killed the teenager after he resisted their bid to loot or identified the gang members.

“Satyanand has been shifted to PMCH for better treatment. FSL and dog squad were pressed into service while CCTVs are being scanned by the experts,” Hariprasath said.

