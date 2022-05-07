Traditional sports to be included in this year's Khelo India Youth Games, says Anurag Thakur

Union minister for youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur on Saturday launched the logo, anthem, jersey and the mascot for the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 at Panchkula in Haryana. The fourth edition of the sporting event will be held from June 4 to 13 in Haryana, and will witness the participation of 8,500 athletes from across the country, the government statement said.

‘Jaya’ the black buck and ‘Vijay’ the tiger are the mascots for Khelo India Youth Games. The name of the Mascot for Haryana for Khelo India Youth Games-21 is ‘Dhakad’.“With just about 2% of the country's population, Haryana has given the country a major share of medals in most of the sports events,” the minister said at the event attended by VIP dignitaries including Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, Assembly speaker Gyan Chand Gupta, state sports minister Sandeep Singh and others.

Calling for the preservation of traditional sports, Thakur said that the five traditional games namely Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, Mallakhamba and Yogasana would be a part of this edition of the sporting event.

“The Youth Games and the recently concluded University Games under Khelo India would definitely inspire youth to go for big targets in future. The Government of India is steadfast in its efforts for the athletes to excel,” the minister said.

“The state is not just producing food grains for the country but also medals through their sportspersons. Sports are good for both physical and mental fitness,” chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

