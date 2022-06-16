Train set ablaze as protests against Agnipath scheme escalate in Bihar | Videos

A passenger train was set ablaze at Chhapra in Saran district as protests against the Agnipath scheme for short-term induction of personnel in the armed forces escalated in Bihar on Thursday. Stone-throwing was reported from Ara railway station as the protestors resorted to picketing and road blockades across the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Protests were also reported from Bhagalpur, Arwal, Buxar, Gaya, Munger, Nawada, Saharsa, Siwan and Aurangabad districts. A bulk of the army recruits from Bihar come from two districts of Bhojpur and Saran.

In the Buxar district, over 100 army aspirants stormed the railway station and squatted on the tracks, blocking the Patna-bound Jan Shatabdi Express for nearly 30 minutes. Reports from Bhabhua said protestors smashed windows of an intercity express train and set a coach on fire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional director general (law and order) Sanjay Singh said there were stray incidents of violence and forceful closure of shops in some cities. He added the protests elsewhere in the state remained peaceful.

In Jehanabad, protesters threw stones and injured several people including police personnel who chased them away to clear railway tracks. Visuals from the Jehanabad railway station showed police and protesters throwing stones at each other.

READ: Recruits under Agnipath model to be given front-line duties in 3 services

In Nawada, a group of young men blocked the railway tracks and burnt tyres while raising slogans demanding the roll-back of the scheme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Defence minister Rajnath Singh announced the scheme on Tuesday after the Cabinet Committee on Security cleared it for recruiting personnel, including women, for four years with a provision to retain 25% of them in the regular cadre for 15 more years after another round of screening.

READ: Priyanka Gandhi questions 'Agnipath' scheme - 'Armed forces a lab for BJP?'

The armed forces will recruit 46,000 Agniveers in the age group of 17-and-a-half and 21 under the scheme this year.

READ: 'When India faces threats…': Rahul Gandhi warns BJP on 'Agnipath' scheme

Some veterans have criticised the scheme saying its disadvantages may outweigh the advantages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Avinash Kumar Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail