Transgender falls to death from entrance dome of Jagannath temple’s main gate

Bhubaneswar: A member of the transgender community died after falling from the entrance dome of Singhadwar on the eastern gate of Puri’s Jagannath temple on Sunday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said the transgender person named Balaram Rout from Nimapara block of Puri district climbed onto the Gumuta or the dome of Singhadwar after approaching it through the Ananda Bazar where the divine food of the deities is served to the pilgrims. When some people tried to stop Rout, he fell off from the 50ft high Gumuta and suffered severe head injuries. He fell on the floor in front of the entrance to the temple. He was rushed to the district headquarter hospital more than 2 km away where the doctors declared the person dead.

The police said it’s still not clear whether Rout jumped off from the dome or fell off accidentally.

Rout’s mother said her son had gone to Puri two days ago to dance before the deity. However, he had become incommunicado a day ago as his mobile phone was switched off.

The death has come at a time when the heritage temple is in the midst of a controversy over the state government digging up the perimeter around the temple for building facilities like toilets and cloak rooms for devotees as part of the Jagannath temple corridor project. The digging up of the area has met with huge protests from thousands of devotees who are alleging that the excavations have not been approved by the Archaeological Survey of India and will endanger the safety of the temple.

Last month, a controversy had erupted over a 30-year-old man vandalising 43 wood-fired stoves in the temple kitchen after the shrine shut for the night. The man, an electrician, later told the police that he vandalised the kitchen as he did not like the lack of cleanliness. Following the incident, the temple administration earlier this week appointed an additional SP-ranked officer to look after the security of the temple.