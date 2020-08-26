e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Transit permit now no longer mandatory to enter Goa

Transit permit now no longer mandatory to enter Goa

State government has withdrawn the need for transit permits for those visiting, but the requirements for having tested for Covid-19 and home quarantine to continue

india Updated: Aug 26, 2020 15:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panaji
No travel permit now required to travel to Goa.
No travel permit now required to travel to Goa.(ANI)
         

The Goa government has withdrawn the need for transit permits for people to visit the state but the requirement for having been tested for Covid-19 either prior to departure, upon arrival and home quarantine will continue for the visitors, officials said.

Also read: Goa Congress welcomes CWC decision of Sonia Gandhi as interim party chief

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state executive committee on Tuesday. No travel permit is now required to enter Goa, officials said.

A modified health protocol now requires travellers to carry a negative test report secured 48-hours prior to entering the state and to either opt for Covid-19 testing at the cost of Rs 2,000 or for home quarantine.

The new instructions follow orders from the Union home ministry which said there shall be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods and that no separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movement.

Goa earlier made it mandatory for people wishing to visit the state to register and apply for permits, which were then verified upon arrival.

Officials said despite the easing of travel, screening protocols will continue to remain in place.

tags
top news
US spy planes fly into Chinese airspace during drills, 2nd day in a row
US spy planes fly into Chinese airspace during drills, 2nd day in a row
At Sonia Gandhi’s oppn meet, Mamata and Amarinder call for moving SC over NEET, JEE
At Sonia Gandhi’s oppn meet, Mamata and Amarinder call for moving SC over NEET, JEE
Fire at toy factory in Noida, firefighters try to control blaze
Fire at toy factory in Noida, firefighters try to control blaze
Phase II trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in Pune, 2 get first shot
Phase II trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in Pune, 2 get first shot
N95 masks most effective at stopping Covid-19 spread: Indian scientists
N95 masks most effective at stopping Covid-19 spread: Indian scientists
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In