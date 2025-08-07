Lucknow, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday criticised the United States for imposing heavy tariffs on Indian exports and called the move "a betrayal" of a friendly nation. Treachery, a friend betrayed: Mayawati on Trump imposing steep tariffs on India

She referred to the US imposing retaliatory tariffs on Brazil, a BRICS member nation, and said that Trump has dealt a similar blow to India, another member of the bloc. The 50 per cent tariff imposed on New Delhi is a serious blow, Mayawati said in a post on X.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that while the Indian government has termed the US decision "unjust, unfair and irrational", the people largely perceive this as a treacherous and weakening step towards India, a "friend" of Donald Trump.

"To address the issue, everyone must demonstrate complete maturity, rise above political self-interest, narrow-mindedness, differences, and animosity, and work diligently under a long-term strategy in an environment of complete peace and robust law and order," she added in her post.

She further called for a detailed discussion on the issue in the ongoing Parliament session, saying that "serious contemplation" is necessary.

"It would be better for the public and national interest if the matter is debated in the current session of Parliament. But if central and state governments remain entangled in internal narrow issues, how will that be possible?" she asked.

Highlighting her party’s constitutional and inclusive approach, Mayawati reiterated the BSP's commitment to working for the welfare of all sections of society.

However, she expressed concern over the ongoing political confrontation and distrust between the Centre and state governments, saying such friction must end for the national interest.

"The constant political tug-of-war and mutual distrust between central and state governments must come to an end. This is essential for the greater interest of the public and nation," she said.

