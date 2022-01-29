Treat for sky gazers: Celestial events that will be visible in 2022

A series of celestial events, including meteor showers, eclipses and planets coming together among others, are expected to light up the sky in 2022. Here is a list of events that you can expect to see in the coming months.

Eclipses: This year’s first partial solar eclipse on April 30 will, however, not be visible from India. It would be visible mostly from South America and best visible from Argentina, said Debiprosad Duari, former director (research and academic) of MP Birla Planetarium in Kolkata.

The first total lunar eclipse of the year on May 16 would also not be visible from India as the eclipse would end before the moon rises.

On June 14 around 5:22 pm, however, a super moon would be visible from India. Around that time the full moon would be at perigee (closest to the earth). Such a phase of the full moon would again be visible on July 14 just after midnight.

A partial solar eclipse would be visible from India on October 25. The maximum obscuration of 55% - 60% may be seen from Jammu and Kashmir.

“People in northwest India would witness up to 35% obscuration and those in central India may see up to 22% obscuration. In south India the obscuration would be just around 13%,” Duari added.

On November 8, a lunar eclipse would be visible. While it would be a full lunar eclipse for people living in north-eastern part of India, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern parts of Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, the rest of India will see only the partial phases.

Meteor showers: On April 22 and 23 one may watch out for the Lyrids Meteor Shower, produced by Comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher. During its peak there would be at least 20 meteors per hour.

On May 6 and 7 one may watch out for the Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower, produced by dust particles left by Comet Halley. There could be at least 30 meteors per hour in the northern hemisphere.

“A meteor shower occurs when the earth passes through debris shed by a comet or asteroid,” said Duari.

Made of tiny space debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle, the Perseids meteor shower is expected around August 12 and 13. It could produce around 60 meteors per hour. On October 21 and 22 one may watch the Orionids meteor shower produced by Comet Halley. It is expected to produce around 20 meteors per hour.

The Leonids meteor shower, produced by the Comet Temple Tuttle, would hit around November 17 and 18, while Geminids meteor shower, produced by debris of Asteroid 3200 Phaethon, will light up the sky with around 120 meteors per hour on December 13 and 14.

Planets: Mercury, the innermost planet of our solar system, remains most invisible as it never strays away from the sun. But on February 16, the planet would be at the greatest elongation. This means it would swing to one side of the sun allowing us to see it just before sunrise.

On August 14, the planet Saturn with its rings would be in opposition around 10:30 pm.

“Opposition of a planet happens when earth comes between that planet and the sun. During that time the planet is generally closest to our earth and brightest for that year. It is the best time to observe that outer planet,” said Duari.

Likewise, on September 27 the planet Jupiter would be at opposition around 1 am and would be visible throughout the night. On December 25 Mars would be at its opposition.