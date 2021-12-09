Treat Omicron cases in separate facilities: Centre to states, UTs

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday directed all states and Union territories to treat patients infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in designated facilities with separate isolation areas to avoid cross-transmission.

In a letter to the states and UTs, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said: “All omicron positive cases have to be treated in designated Covid facilities with separate isolation areas earmarked for Omicron positive patients. It has to be ensured that no cross infection takes place and adequate precautions are taken by health care workers in these facilities to prevent transmission among other patients and health care workers.”

The health secretary also asked the state governments to ensure that samples of positive cases of international travelers and their contacts as well as from emerging hot spots are promptly submitted to INSACOG labs for genome sequencing, as per protocols.

All states will also have to ensure that all international travellers who have arrived in India from any of the “at risk” countries, get tested for Coronavirus disease on the eighth day, Bhushan said.

As many as 23 cases of Omicron variant were reported in the country till Wednesday night. Several states have already stepped up checks and restrictions in the wake of the potential threat from the Covid variant that has now spread to over 50 countries.

“Further to contain the spread, it is imperative that states may follow a mission mode and focused approach of quickly tracking the primary and secondary contacts of the positive cases and facilitate testing for them as per the protocol. It is critical to track all contacts of such cases, quarantine them without delay and test them as per the guidelines,” the letter said.

Community surveillance should be prioritised to follow up positive cases as well as contacts on a daily basis to monitor their clinical status and to keep a check on symptoms. Further, with the onset of winter and increased pollution in some states, prevalence of influenza like illness, severe acute respiratory infection and respiratory distress symptoms should also be closely monitored, Bhushan said.

Experts said tracking, testing and treating is crucial to contain the spread of the new variant.

“These are the key measures needed to both control or prevent the spread. India has taken several aggressive measures such as strict screening of international passengers on arrival, that should work well,” Dr Amita Jain, head of Microbiology department, King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, said.