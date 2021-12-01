Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Trespassers cannot object to acceptance of nomination: HC
india news

Trespassers cannot object to acceptance of nomination: HC

The bench cited rules to say that only the candidate, election agent, proposer, and one more person is allowed to enter the scrutiny room when nomination forms of candidates are scrutinised
The court said Kamble was not an authorised person to enter the scrutiny room for nominations of candidates. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 09:32 AM IST
ByKanchan Chaudhari

Trespassers cannot object to the acceptance of nomination of a candidate at the time of scrutiny of nominations, the Bombay high court’s Nagpur bench said on Monday. The court said this while dismissing Akola councillor Parag Kamble’s plea questioning the acceptance of nomination of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vasant Khandelwal for Maharashtra legislative council.

“If the law has given no right to a person like the petitioner to attend the scrutiny of nomination forms, there would be no question of letting such person inside the scrutiny room and then allowing him to raise an objection,” said a division bench of justices Sunil Shukre and Anil Pansare. “If such unauthorised persons or the trespassers are allowed in, sanctity and purity of election process may possibly be endangered.”

The bench cited the Representation of People Act and Election Manual and added only the candidate, election agent, proposer, and one more person is allowed to enter the scrutiny room when nomination forms of candidates are scrutinised.

Also Read | Assam lynching: Main accused killed in road accident while trying to flee cops

RELATED STORIES

The court said Kamble was not one such authorised person to enter the scrutiny room and he managed to get entry inside the scrutiny room and raised objection on the sheer strength of his heckling.

“The starting point of the petitioner (his entry in the scrutiny room itself) in the whole process of making an exception to acceptance of nomination form of respondent No 3 was thus founded upon a violation of law,” said the bench and accepted the preliminary objection to the petition raised on behalf of Khandelwal that Kamble had no authority to raise an objection to his nomination and file the petition.

Kamble moved the high court contending that the acceptance of Khandelwal’s nomination form was based upon suppression of facts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP