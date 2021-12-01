Trespassers cannot object to acceptance of nomination: HC

Trespassers cannot object to the acceptance of nomination of a candidate at the time of scrutiny of nominations, the Bombay high court’s Nagpur bench said on Monday. The court said this while dismissing Akola councillor Parag Kamble’s plea questioning the acceptance of nomination of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vasant Khandelwal for Maharashtra legislative council.

“If the law has given no right to a person like the petitioner to attend the scrutiny of nomination forms, there would be no question of letting such person inside the scrutiny room and then allowing him to raise an objection,” said a division bench of justices Sunil Shukre and Anil Pansare. “If such unauthorised persons or the trespassers are allowed in, sanctity and purity of election process may possibly be endangered.”

The bench cited the Representation of People Act and Election Manual and added only the candidate, election agent, proposer, and one more person is allowed to enter the scrutiny room when nomination forms of candidates are scrutinised.

The court said Kamble was not one such authorised person to enter the scrutiny room and he managed to get entry inside the scrutiny room and raised objection on the sheer strength of his heckling.

“The starting point of the petitioner (his entry in the scrutiny room itself) in the whole process of making an exception to acceptance of nomination form of respondent No 3 was thus founded upon a violation of law,” said the bench and accepted the preliminary objection to the petition raised on behalf of Khandelwal that Kamble had no authority to raise an objection to his nomination and file the petition.

Kamble moved the high court contending that the acceptance of Khandelwal’s nomination form was based upon suppression of facts.