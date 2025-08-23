Ranchi, Tribal organisations in Jharkhand took out a march to Raj Bhavan here on Saturday to protest against the death of Surya Narayan Hansda, who was wanted in several criminal cases, in an alleged encounter with security personnel. Tribal groups take out march to Raj Bhavan over ''encounter'' death of Surya Hansda

The procession was taken out from Zila School Ground in Ranchi, and it culminated at the governor's house, where protesters demanded a CBI probe into the alleged encounter, security to Hansda’s family and action against those personnel involved in police firing.

Hansda was arrested from Nawadih village in Deoghar on August 10, and the alleged encounter took place when he was being taken to Rahadbadia Hills to recover hidden weapons.

He had allegedly snatched a weapon from the police and fired at the policemen while attempting to flee the spot. The police retaliated, resulting in his death, according to Godda police. Jaglal Pahan, chief convener of the march, alleged that Hansda was "murdered in a conspiracy".

“Hansda always raised the voice of the tribal community and consistently opposed illegal activities, injustice, exploitation, and oppression by government machinery and mafia. He continuously fought for tribal rights, education, land security and the future of the youth. He was seen as an honest leader, but the administration, in collusion with some influential elements, conspired to kill him in a fake encounter,” Pahan, who is also a chief tribal priest, claimed.

Kendriya Sarna Samiti president Bablu Munda alleged that Hansda was "killed in a fake encounter".

“We demand a CBI probe into the case. This is not just a case about an individual or family, but it is a matter of the rights and justice of the tribal community. If the murder of an innocent person is given administrative protection, society’s trust in democracy and the judiciary will be eroded,” Munda said.

Another tribal leader, Arti Kujur, claimed, “This incident is not only a violation of human rights but also a severe blow to our democratic values.”

