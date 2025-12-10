Malkangiri, The Odisha government on Wednesday extended the suspension of internet services for another 24 hours in violence-hit Malkangiri district, while the missing severed head of a tribal woman was recovered from a river bank, police said. Tribal woman's severed head found, govt extends suspension of internet services in Malkangiri

The severed head of 51-year-old Lake Podiami of Rakhelguda village was recovered about 15 km from where her body was found on December 4. The head was found on the Poteru riverbank close to a Kanya Ashram, the police said.

The prohibitory orders clamped in the two villages - Rakhelguda and MV 25 - continued to remain in force, while the government further extended the internet service suspension period by another 24 hours based on the recommendation of the Malkangiri District Collector. The earlier ban was in force till 12 noon on Wednesday, an official said.

The woman's mortal remains were buried at her village on Tuesday amid tight security and in the presence of senior officers. "After recovery of the severed head, the police was examining it and undertaking related investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the woman's murder," an officer said.

The woman remained untraced since December 1, and her family members lodged a missing persons case on December 3. Her body was found on December 4, while the head was recovered on Wednesday, police said.

Violence erupted on Sunday afternoon after the recovery of the woman's headless body. A large number of tribals from Rakhelguda village allegedly attacked MV-26 village, a settlement of Bengalis in the district. Around 200 houses were damaged, some of them set on fire as the tribals went on a rampage at MV-26 village.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested Subha Ranjan Mandal on charge of killing the tribal woman, whose killing led to violence in the tribal dominated district.

Malkangiri District Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay told PTI, "The administration has opened a free kitchen at MV-26 village, provided food, blankets and other essentials to the people. Around 300 people who had fled from the village have returned and are staying in a temporary shelter."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.