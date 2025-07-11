Agartala, Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd has set a target to install smart meters across the state by March 2027, an official said on Friday. Tripura aims to install 6 lakh smart meters by March 2027: Official

Out of an estimated 6 lakh smart meters, 88,748 have already been installed in the state so far, the official added.

"The TSECL in alignment with the Centre's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme and under Asian Development Bank funded projects, has taken significant strides in modernising the state's power infrastructure through the installation of smart meters", state's power utility managing director Biswajit Basu said during a press conference.

He said smart meters are equipped with communication technology that enables automated and remote reading of energy consumption.

"It provides real-time usage data to both consumers and TSECL, eliminating the need for manual meter reading. Smart meters support both postpaid and prepaid billing, usage tracking through mobile apps, and quick fault detection for early resolution," he added.

Basu noted that TSECL has already begun installing smart meters at the residences and government quarters of ministers, MLAs, and senior bureaucrats.

So far, 88,748 smart meters have been installed against a total target of around 6 lakh. The project is expected to be completed by March 2027, with an estimated cost of ₹603 crore, he added.

This initiative underscores the corporation’s commitment to driving smart grid transformation from the top and building public trust in the smart meter programme, Basu said.

"One of the key advantages is real-time energy monitoring, which allows consumers to continuously track their electricity usage through a mobile app, while also sending data to the control room for analysis and management", he added.

Basu said smart meters ensure automated and wireless data transmission, typically via cellular or Wi-Fi networks, enabling remote monitoring and seamless billing.

"This leads to improved billing accuracy, as real-time data eliminates human errors and ensures consumers are charged precisely for their consumption", he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.