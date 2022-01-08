Home / India News / Tripura BJP MLA demands murder charges against attackers of TMC leader
Tripura BJP MLA demands murder charges against attackers of TMC leader

Trinamool Congress alleged that the party leader Mujibar Islam Majumder died following injuries sustained during the political attack at his residence in Agartala.
Tripura BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman paid tribute to late Trinamool Congress leader Mujibar Islam Majumder on Friday. (File Photo/PTI)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 01:09 AM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

AGARTALA: Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Sudip Roy Barman on Friday demanded murder charges against the persons accused of attacking Trinamool Congress leader Mujibar Islam Majumder last year that allegedly led to his death on Wednesday.

Roy Barman made the statement two days after Trinamool Congress alleged that Mujibar died following injuries sustained during the political attack at his residence in Agartala while observing the foundation day of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad on August 28 last year.

After the incident, Mujibar was taken to Kolkata for treatment and he died of heart attack on January 5.

Son of former Agriculture minister Mansoor Ali, Mujibar Islam was earlier associated with the Congress party.

He was also brother of senior BJP leader Baharul Islam Majumder.

Roy Barman paid tribute to late Mujibar on Friday in the presence of Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu, Trinamool Congress MP Dr. Santanu Sen and Tripura Trinamool Congress convener Subal Bhowmik.

“Mujibar was beaten by miscreants badly that led to deterioration of his health. He could not recover from that. We, together, spent good time in politics before. The accused who attacked him should be booked under murder charge, “ Roy Barman told the reporters.

Before joining the BJP in 2017, Roy Barman joined Trinamool Congress in 2016.

Saturday, January 08, 2022
