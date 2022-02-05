Tripura Class 10, 12 Term I results to be declared in mid-February

AGARTALA: The results of Term I of both Class 10 and 12 examinations will be announced in mid-February, said Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) president Dr. Bhabatosh Saha.

“Evaluation of Term I of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations is on the verge of completion. Processing of results will be done within the board with the assistance of an external agency this year. We are hopeful to announce results in mid-February, “ Saha told the media persons.

The Term I result will be declared online and no marksheet will be provided, he added.

A total of 1,250 examiners were engaged in evaluation of the Term I answer scripts of Class 12 and another 2,900 examiners were engaged for Class 10 that began from January 19 at 15 venues following Covid-19 norms.

A total of 43,180 enrolled Class 10 candidates from 1,026 schools sat for their Term I examinations and another 28,902 enrolled candidates from 406 schools wrote their Class 12 exams.

Regarding the Term II papers, Saha said that there will be three sets of question papers for both Class 10 and 12 - even, odd and for English medium students. The candidates will be asked to submit applications for their Term II examinations from March 15 onwards.

“Term II question papers would be set in Term I pattern. The question papers would have 10 multiple choice questions, 20 very short type questions and 5 short answers. The practical examinations of Term II are expected to be over by mid of March, “ said Saha.

“If Term II examinations are not conducted in April due to the pandemic, the evaluation system would consider Term I results for evaluation, “ he said.