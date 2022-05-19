Tripura cop who arrested, assaulted journalist covering fuel shortage, suspended

AGARTALA: Tripura police officer Arindam Roy was suspended on Wednesday evening, nearly 24 hours after the Collegetilla OutPost officer in-charge arrested a local journalist for allegedly creating public nuisance under the influence of alcohol when he was covering the impact of the government’s decision to ration fuel.

Nitai Dey, 30, who works with a Guwahati-based news portal and a local newspaper, was arrested by a police team headed by inspector Arindam Roy from a petrol pump at Radhanagar under section 90 of the Tripura Police Act.

Nitai Dey was produced before an Agartala court which ordered the journalist’s release on bail and ordered West district superintendent of police to conduct an inquiry into the entire episode and submit a report in three days.

By evening, the district police chief issued the inspector’s suspension orders.

“ . . . It is further ordered that during the period of suspension the headquarters of I/C Inspr. Arindam Roy of West Tripura District will be at A.D Nagar Police lines under the control of the A. C DAR, West Tripura District and the said Arindam Roy shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the prior permission of the undersigned,” said an order signed by West SP Bogati Jagadeeswar Reddy.

Dey said he was talking to people who had queued up at a petrol pump on Tuesday evening after Tripura government introduced fuel rationing following the disruption of railway line near Badarpur and road traffic movement on National Highway-44 when the police detained him

Dey was later taken to East Agartala police station where the police charged him for creating pubic nuisance.

After his release on bail following the court order, the journalist filed a complaint at East Agartala police station accusing the police of assaulting him in custody and forcing him to drink alcohol to prove that he was intoxicated. Dey said the police threatened to kill him inside a police van if he resisted.

A protest was also held outside police headquarters over the arrest. The protesters dispersed after deputy inspector general (Southern Range) GK Rao assured that action will be taken.

“Journalists are not safe from the police atrocities. The journalist was arrested yesterday and was produced before the court today. It was a bailable section and he was granted bail,” said Arindam Bhattacharjee, the lawyer who represented Dey in the lower court.