Tripura CPI(M) leader, 2 others booked on criminal conspiracy, rumour mongering after post against BJP

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 13:15 IST

CPI(M) leader and former lawmaker from Tripura, Jitendra Chaudhury, and two others were on Sunday charged with criminal conspiracy, rumour-mongering and spreading communal disharmony over a social media post alleging BJP supporters broke a statue of an indigenous woman.

The 17-feet long statue was found broken on Saturday morning in Khumulwng, the headquarters of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secretary Mihir Sarkar lodged the complaint, claiming that the statue fell down because of heavy rainfall and storm.

“ ....with an ill and perverse motive and malafide intention, one of the political parties of the state, Communist Party of India (Marxist) had tried to fraudulently distort the facts and has tried to put the blame upon BJP and RSS as is clear from Facebook posts of CPIM Paschim Tripura Zilla,” Sarkar said in his complaint.

“We see it as a criminal effort to spread communal disharmony among the different communities of the state and as it appears a deep conspiracy has been hatched by the CPI ( M) to promote and spread communal violence in the state,” Sarkar said.

Sarkar submitted the complaint at West Agartala Police Station from where it was referred to Radhapur police station in Khumulwng as the incident occurred in that place.

“We took an FIR against three including former MP Jitendra Chaudhury under Section 120(b), 153(a), 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code. We are investigating the matter,” Suman Majumder, Jirania’s sub-divisional police officer, said.

The administrators of the Facebook page of CPI(M) Tripura and that of CPI(M) Paschim Tripura Zilla were also charged.

Tripura police appealed to people not to believe in rumours and warned that legal action would be taken against the violators.

“Rumours are being spread in social media about one broken statue at Khumulwng, PS Radhapur, West district with an attempt to cause disharmony among the communities. Actually it fell down due to heavy rain and storm. A police party was present at that time when it fell down. A general diary entry has been recorded in the Radhapur police station in this regard,” the police posted on its social media page.

Chaudhury had written on Facebook that the statue was vandalised and the state has been transformed into a laboratory of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP to give a shape to their Hindu Rashtra model.

“I didn’t say that they (BJP) did this. I said that since the formation of their government, their culture of violence began the journey with vandalising of statues of Lenin, Karl Marx and even last ruler Maharaja Bir Bikram. The saffron party polluted cultural, political and social environment of our state,” he said later.