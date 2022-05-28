Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tripura CPM demands action against CM Manik Saha for violating model code

In a letter written to Kiran Gitte on Saturday, Tripura CPM secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said that the chief minister has programmes scheduled at Krishnapur of Yubrajnagar constituency and Bamancherra of Surma constituency as part of his poll campaign accompanied by four other BJP leaders, which in turn violates the model code of conduct.
The CPM has accused Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha of violating the model code of conduct in force in certain districts of the state. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on May 28, 2022 09:54 PM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

Agartala: The CPM has accused Tripura chief minister Dr. Manik Saha of violating the model code of conduct and has requested chief electoral officer Kiran Gitte to seek a clarification from the CM and take proper action against him.

In a letter written to Kiran Gitte on Saturday, Tripura CPM secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said that the chief minister has programmes scheduled at Krishnapur of Yubrajnagar constituency and Bamancherra of Surma constituency as part of his poll campaign accompanied by four other BJP leaders, Tinku Roy, Balai Goswami, Dilip Debroy and Kamal Mallik.

“The programme also mentions that the chief minister will conduct the entire tour by helicopter and hold meetings with the District Administration of North Tripura and Dhalai districts where the model code of conduct has been enforced following declaration of dates for by-elections in two assembly constituencies in these districts on May 26,” Chaudhury wrote in the letter.

Justifying his statement, the CPM leader claimed that according to Para (a) and (b) of rule 1 of section VII under ‘Party in Power’ of the model code of conduct, combination of an official tour and poll campaign by ministers and use of any government vehicle to serve the interest of the ruling party is prohibited. He further added that the North Tripura and Dhalai district magistrates are now district election officers and their meeting the CM can lead to confusion as the model code of conduct is in force in the concerned districts.

“We did not expect this violation of the MCC by the ruling party and that it would be done by the chief minister himself. I request you to take up the matter with the CM and seek a clarification and take proper steps against such violation of the code,” the letter read.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “We don’t have any such information. If the Election Commission seeks our clarification, we will surely reply to the poll watchdog.”

