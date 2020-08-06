Tripura doctors stage protest over suspension of colleague posted at Covid Care centre

india

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 08:37 IST

A doctor posted at a Covid-19 Care Centre of Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP), the only dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Tripura, was suspended on Tuesday. The move invited protests from the doctors and medical staff.

Dr Uttam Bhattacharjee, an assistant professor of Ophthalmology department of the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC), was suspended under sub-rule (I) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Service (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965 and a disciplinary action is contemplated against him, according to an order served by joint secretary Debasish Das. Dr Bhattacharjee was asked not to leave the capital city without permission of the concerned authority.

Doctors from Indian Medical Association (IMA), Tripura chapter, AGMC Teachers’ Forum and All Tripura Government Doctors Association (ATGDA) termed the suspension as “unjustified”. They demanded immediate withdrawal of the suspension order.

“We don’t know why Dr Bhattacharjee was suspended. But this kind of decision is an attack on the medical community. His suspension is unjustified,” said Dr Rajesh Choudhury, secretary of ATGDA.

However, he added that there was a rumour that Dr Bhattacharjee was suspended in connection to a recent visit of a legislator to the Covid care centre. “We have heard about the rumour. But we don’t know whether it is true or not,” he said.

A case was lodged against BJP legislator Sudip Roy Barman for entering a Covid care centre in Agartala on Sunday “without any authorisation” and thus violating Epidemic Diseases Act and under Section 3 of Tripura Medical Service and Protection of Property Damage Act.

Dr Bhattacharjee could not be contacted for his reaction, but an official of hospital claimed that he is yet to receive his suspension order.

Moreover, Dr Bhattacharjee was on duty at the Covid care centre entire day on Sunday, the official said on the condition of anonymity.