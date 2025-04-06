Tripura fire dept recruitment exam cancelled due to discrepancies

AGARTALA: Two years after conducting recruitment test to fill up the post of firemen and drivers under the Fire and Emergency Services Department of Tripura, the written examination was cancelled due to some “major errors and discrepancies” found by the evaluators, according to a notification published on Saturday. The Fire Recruitment Board of Tripura (FRBT) said it will announce a fresh date of written examination in due course of time. (Representation)

“This is for information of all concerned that the written examination for the recruitment to the post of Fireman and Driver under Fire & Emergency Services Department, Govt. Of Tripura held on 8th January, 2023 vide Notification No. F. No. FRBT/12/23 dated 30.12.2022 is here by cancelled due to some major errors and discrepancies detected by the expert evaluators. Date of fresh examination will be intimated in due course of time,” said the notification served by member secretary of FRBT).

The state government had served the notification for these recruitments in 2022.

Last year, the candidates who appeared for the examination protested for the delay in the recruitment process.