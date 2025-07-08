Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
Tripura FM demands spl attention to possible revenue deficit due to Bangladesh situation

PTI |
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 12:02 PM IST

Agartala, Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy has sought the 16th Finance Commission's special attention to the state's possible revenue deficit as its socio-economic condition has been impacted by political instability in Bangladesh, an official statement said on Monday.

The economy of the northeastern state, surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides, heavily depends on bilateral ties and export-import between the two sides, it said.

"The 16th Finance Commission held an important meeting with the representatives of all the northeastern states in Delhi on Monday. Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, who joined the meeting, strongly batted for help for the state's overall development and infrastructure building", the statement said.

"The state's economy and revenue collection are largely dependent on Indo-Bangla relations and export and import. Given the prevailing situation- political instability, the state's socio-economic condition is adversely impacted. The medical tourism in the state is also hit by the present situation in the neighbouring country", Singha Roy stated in the meeting.

The state finance minister urged the Finance Commission to "pay special attention to the state's possible deficit in revenue collection" in the wake of the present situation in Bangladesh, it said.

Singha Roy also demanded special grants for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council for its overall development.

Seeking special outlay for forestry and ecology, the minister also demanded special grants for building infrastructure, especially railway and road connectivity.

"During monsoon, road connectivity and railway service suffer, disrupting supply lines to the state. Therefore, I urge the Finance Commission to allocate additional funds to handle such development," he said.

Earlier, North Eastern Council secretary Satinder Kumar Bhalla held a meeting with the officials of the state administration in Shillong on July 4.

Issues related to setting up an energy park and a diabetes research centre at Agartala, a gas-based power plant at Barmura and building a trauma centre in Dhalai district's Ambassa were discussed in the meeting, an official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

