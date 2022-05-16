Tripura govt announces welfare schemes hours after swearing in of new cabinet

Agartala: Tripura chief minister Dr. Manik Saha’s cabinet on Monday announced that it will roll out a health policy and an IT policy at the earliest in order to improve healthcare facilities and IT-based industries—decisions taken in the first meeting held hours after the swearing-in of 11 ministers at Raj Bhawan.

“All the four decisions taken in the meeting will be discussed in a broader way in the coming cabinet meetings,” BJP minister Sushanta Chowdhury told reporters at the state’s Civil Secretariat in Agartala.

Elaborating on the policies to be formulated, Chowdhury said that the state health policy is expected to develop healthcare facilities in primary health centres, community health centres, state, district and sub divisional hospitals.

“Good work was done to improve public healthcare under our former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Open heart surgeries, bypass are now done here. We will formulate the state health policy in the coming two months to boost public healthcare infrastructure,” said Chowdhury.

Referring to the IT policy, he added that one such IT policy was formed in 2017 but lapsed this year and it will be renewed over the next two months.

“The IT policy will be formulated to ensure employment for youths and economic growth of the state. It will invite investments from multinational corporations and also help entrepreneurs,” he said.

He also added that the government will announce welfare schemes for differently-abled individuals and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) to improve their socio-economic conditions.

According to state government data, a total of 1.85 lakh Reangs from 43,316 families are living across Tripura except in West and Sepahijala districts.