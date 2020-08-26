e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Tripura handing out Swami Vivekananda’s books to Covid-19 patients for ‘mental toughness’

Tripura handing out Swami Vivekananda’s books to Covid-19 patients for ‘mental toughness’

Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb said he wanted Covid patients to get inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s thoughts while recovering from the disease.

india Updated: Aug 26, 2020 15:49 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote a Facebook post in support of his government’s move.
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote a Facebook post in support of his government’s move. (PTI Photo)
         

In order to keep Covid-19 patients mentally strong and motivated, the Tripura government has started distributing books written on Swami Vivekananda to them.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb handed over a few books on Swami Vivekananda to the medical superintendent of Tripura Medical College and also to the in-charge of Hapania Covid Care centre in Agartala.

“To keep the Covid 19 patients motivated and mentally strong, we have decided to distribute books written on Swami Vivekananda to every Covid patient so that they can read these books and get inspired by his thoughts. It is very important to stay calm and energetic when we are fighting against Covid-19,” Deb wrote on his Facebook on Tuesday.

Also Read: India’s Covid-19 tally over 3.2 million, recovery rate rises to 76.29%

The state has recorded a total of 9,213 Covid-19 cases so far and 6,574 patients have recovered. Till now, 83 patients have succumbed to the disease and two others have died by suicide.

The state health experts recently said that the 9-10% Covid-19 positivity rate in the state suggests the possibility of it spreading in the communities in the next few weeks. With a hike in such cases, the government would conduct antibody tests in the state from September 15 so that they could start plasma therapy for the Covid patients.

tags
top news
US spy planes fly into Chinese airspace during drills, 2nd day in a row
US spy planes fly into Chinese airspace during drills, 2nd day in a row
At Sonia Gandhi’s oppn meet, Mamata and Amarinder call for moving SC over NEET, JEE
At Sonia Gandhi’s oppn meet, Mamata and Amarinder call for moving SC over NEET, JEE
Fire at toy factory in Noida, firefighters try to control blaze
Fire at toy factory in Noida, firefighters try to control blaze
Phase II trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in Pune, 2 get first shot
Phase II trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in Pune, 2 get first shot
N95 masks most effective at stopping Covid-19 spread: Indian scientists
N95 masks most effective at stopping Covid-19 spread: Indian scientists
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In