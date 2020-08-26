Tripura handing out Swami Vivekananda’s books to Covid-19 patients for ‘mental toughness’

india

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 15:49 IST

In order to keep Covid-19 patients mentally strong and motivated, the Tripura government has started distributing books written on Swami Vivekananda to them.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb handed over a few books on Swami Vivekananda to the medical superintendent of Tripura Medical College and also to the in-charge of Hapania Covid Care centre in Agartala.

“To keep the Covid 19 patients motivated and mentally strong, we have decided to distribute books written on Swami Vivekananda to every Covid patient so that they can read these books and get inspired by his thoughts. It is very important to stay calm and energetic when we are fighting against Covid-19,” Deb wrote on his Facebook on Tuesday.

The state has recorded a total of 9,213 Covid-19 cases so far and 6,574 patients have recovered. Till now, 83 patients have succumbed to the disease and two others have died by suicide.

The state health experts recently said that the 9-10% Covid-19 positivity rate in the state suggests the possibility of it spreading in the communities in the next few weeks. With a hike in such cases, the government would conduct antibody tests in the state from September 15 so that they could start plasma therapy for the Covid patients.