Tripura HC seeks more details on state’s Covid-19 containment efforts

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 12:57 IST

A week after Tripura high court asked the state government to file an affidavit answering certain Covid-19 related questions, the court asked the government to submit details on thirteen other queries related to the disease by September 28.

The high court’s division bench comprising chief justice Akil Kureshi and justice Subhasish Talapatra took up the case suo motto after a series of allegations of poor health services for Covid-19 patients at Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital, a dedicated Covid hospital in the state, emerged.

Last week, the high court asked the state to file an affidavit mentioning the total number of active Covid-19 cases, number of Covid care centres with their medical and paramedical staff, doctors and necessary infrastructure, fund allocation to upgrade government Covid care centres, if any private hospital has been given permission to admit Covid-19 patients. The court also asked for the government’s reply on alleged lack of communication between doctors and Covid-19 patients and their relatives.

After reading state’s affidavit on Friday, the high court asked the government for further information related to the number of laboratory technicians in every district, number of patients and beds available at GBP hospital and Covid-19 patients admitted at other Covid care and health centres, amount of fine collected for violation of government order on wearing masks, social distancing, number of ventilators and ambulances equipped with oxygen for shifting Covid-19 patients, number of Covid tests conducted every day in the past seven days along with the positivity rate and the recovery rate. It also asked for the central team’s report and initiatives taken by the government to negotiate rates for treatment of Covid patients in private hospitals.

The court also gave suggestions to set up a special enquiry cell at GBP hospital to manage communication between Covid-19 patients and their relatives and also a complaints and suggestion center.

Advocate Somik Deb was appointed as amicus curiae in the case. A total of 20,972 Covid cases have been recorded in the state so far including 235 patients who succumbed to the disease, as per the latest report. Two other Covid 19 patients died by suicide.